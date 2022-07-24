Alcaraz cae en Hamburgo y Musetti obtiene su primer título
Lorenzo Musetti debió emplear seis bolas de partido para doblegar al máximo cabeza de serie Carlos Alcaraz por 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 en la final del Abierto Europeo en Hamburgo
Lorenzo Musetti debió emplear seis bolas de partido para doblegar el domingo al máximo cabeza de serie Carlos Alcaraz por 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 en la final del Abierto Europeo en Hamburgo.
El italiano de 20 años se adjudicó su primer título de la gira de la ATP tras una batalla de 2 horas y 47 minutos.
Alcaraz buscaba mantener su invicto en finales este año, amén de llevarse su quinto título tras coronarse previamente en Madrid, Barcelona, Miami y Río de Janeiro.
El español de 19 años remontó un 5-3 adverso en el segundo set y levantó cinco bolas de partido para estirar la final a un tercer parcial.
Pero Musetti no se amilanó y el número 62 del ranking finalmente aprovechó su sexta oportunidad.
Un día antes, la estadounidense Bernarda Pera derrotó a la estonia Anett Kontaveit para llevarse el título femenino.
