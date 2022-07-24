Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alcaraz cae en Hamburgo y Musetti obtiene su primer título

Lorenzo Musetti debió emplear seis bolas de partido para doblegar al máximo cabeza de serie Carlos Alcaraz por 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 en la final del Abierto Europeo en Hamburgo

AP Noticias
domingo 24 julio 2022 19:23
ATP HAMBURGO
(AP)

Lorenzo Musetti debió emplear seis bolas de partido para doblegar el domingo al máximo cabeza de serie Carlos Alcaraz por 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 en la final del Abierto Europeo en Hamburgo.

El italiano de 20 años se adjudicó su primer título de la gira de la ATP tras una batalla de 2 horas y 47 minutos.

Alcaraz buscaba mantener su invicto en finales este año, amén de llevarse su quinto título tras coronarse previamente en Madrid, Barcelona, Miami y Río de Janeiro.

El español de 19 años remontó un 5-3 adverso en el segundo set y levantó cinco bolas de partido para estirar la final a un tercer parcial.

Pero Musetti no se amilanó y el número 62 del ranking finalmente aprovechó su sexta oportunidad.

Relacionados

Un día antes, la estadounidense Bernarda Pera derrotó a la estonia Anett Kontaveit para llevarse el título femenino.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.