Al fin casados: Realizan bodas tras pausa por COVID-19

Cientos de parejas que tuvieron que postergar o reducir sus bodas debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, se casan ante una célebre institución neoyorquina

AP Noticias
lunes 11 julio 2022 15:47
CORONAVIRUS BODAS POSTERGADAS
(AP)

Cientos de parejas que tuvieron que postergar o reducir sus bodas debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, se vieron compensados al contraer nupcias ante una célebre institución neoyorquina.

Unas 500 parejas se congregaron frente al complejo teatral de Manhattan Lincoln Center el domingo en la tarde.

Fue “un día especial para los recién casados, para quienes tuvieron que cancelar o reducir sus bodas y para quienes deseen declarar nuevamente su amor hacia su pareja y hacia la ciudad que tanto amamos”, dijo el Lincoln Center en su website.

La ceremonia multicultural no tuvo autoridad legal, pero contó con música, bailes y un discurso del alcalde Eric Adams.

