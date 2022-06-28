Airbnb prohíbe fiestas permanentemente en sus alojamientos
Airbnb prohíbe permanentemente las fiestas organizadas en los alojamientos anunciados en su sitio web
Airbnb ha decidido hacer permanente la prohibición de fiestas en los alojamientos que se alquilan a corto plazo en su sitio web.
La compañía de San Francisco precisó el martes que la prohibición temporal que estaba vigente ha funcionado y que los reportes de fiestas en propiedades listadas en su página han disminuido un 44% respecto al año anterior.
Más de 6.600 invitados fueron suspendidos el año pasado por infracciones relacionadas, agregó Airbnb.
Airbnb comenzó a tomar medidas enérgicas contra la organización de fiestas en 2019 después de un tiroteo fatal durante una reunión en una casa en California. En ese momento, la empresa prohibió anunciar en redes sociales fiestas en inmuebles de Airbnb.
La cantidad de fiestas en ubicaciones listadas de Airbnb aumentó durante la pandemia, dijo la empresa, luego de que muchas personas trasladaron a casas alquiladas las reuniones que antes se hacían en bares y clubes. Eso llevó a una prohibición temporal en 2020.
Aunque Airbnb dijo que la prohibición es permanente, añadió que eliminará el límite de 16 personas en las propiedades alquiladas. Dijo que el límite se impuso por las preocupaciones de salud antes de que estuvieran disponibles las vacunas contra COVID-19.
