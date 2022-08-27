Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Agentes federales incautan antiguo objeto egipcio en Memphis

Agentes federales incautan en Memphis un objeto egipcio antiguo posiblemente de hace 3.000 años que fue enviado desde Europa

AP Noticias
sábado 27 agosto 2022 22:42
EEUU-OBJETO EGIPCIO
EEUU-OBJETO EGIPCIO
(AP)

Agentes federales incautaron en Memphis un objeto egipcio antiguo posiblemente de hace unos 3.000 años que fue enviado desde Europa.

La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP por sus iniciales en inglés) señaló que interceptó la tapa del vaso canope​ egipcio de la deidad funeraria llamada Imsety el 17 de agosto. Tales vasos se usaban para guardar las vísceras de quienes serían momificados.

La agencia señaló que el artículo fue enviado por un comerciante a un comprador privado en Estados Unidos y el remitente ofreció declaraciones contradictorias sobre su valor.

Expertos del Instituto de Arte y Arqueología Egipcia de la Universidad de Memphis ayudaron a determinar la autenticidad del artefacto. La agencia indicó que la tapa probablemente sea del año 1069 a.C. al 653 a.C.

Las autoridades afirman que el artículo está protegido por tratados bilaterales y es una importación arqueológica sujeta a incautación con base en la Ley de Implementación de la Convención sobre Bienes Culturales de 1983. El objeto fue entregado al Departamento de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional para un examen más detallado.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in