Agentes federales incautan antiguo objeto egipcio en Memphis
La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP por sus iniciales en inglés) señaló que interceptó la tapa del vaso canope egipcio de la deidad funeraria llamada Imsety el 17 de agosto. Tales vasos se usaban para guardar las vísceras de quienes serían momificados.
La agencia señaló que el artículo fue enviado por un comerciante a un comprador privado en Estados Unidos y el remitente ofreció declaraciones contradictorias sobre su valor.
Expertos del Instituto de Arte y Arqueología Egipcia de la Universidad de Memphis ayudaron a determinar la autenticidad del artefacto. La agencia indicó que la tapa probablemente sea del año 1069 a.C. al 653 a.C.
Las autoridades afirman que el artículo está protegido por tratados bilaterales y es una importación arqueológica sujeta a incautación con base en la Ley de Implementación de la Convención sobre Bienes Culturales de 1983. El objeto fue entregado al Departamento de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional para un examen más detallado.
