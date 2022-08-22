Agencia rusa culpa a Ucrania por asesinato
La principal agencia de inteligencia rusa culpa a las agencias de espionaje ucranianas por el asesinato de la isla de un ideólogo nacionalista ruso
La principal agencia de inteligencia rusa culpó el lunes a las agencias de espionaje ucranianas por el asesinato de la isla de un ideólogo nacionalista ruso.
El Servicio Federal de Seguridad (FSB) de Rusia sostuvo que el asesinato de Darya Dugina fue “fraguado y perpetrado por los servicios especiales ucranianos”.
Ucrania ha negado ser responsable del crimen.
Dugina era hija de Alexander Dugin, un ideólogo nacionalista ruso calificado por algunos en occidente como “el cerebro de Putin”.
El FSB sostuvo que el asesinato fue perpetrado por una ciudadana ucraniana que luego salió del país rumbo a Estonia.
El FSB aseveró que la mujer, a la que identificó como Natalya Vovk, alquiló un apartamento en el edificio donde vivía Dugina y la siguió. Vovk y su hija asistieron a un festival nacionalista al que también asistieron Alexander Dugin y su hija, poco antes del atentado.
