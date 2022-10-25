Adidas rompe su acuerdo con Ye por declaraciones antisemitas
Adidas pone fin a su acuerdo con el rapero antes conocido como Kanye West por sus declaraciones ofensivas y antisemitas
Adidas ha puesto fin a su acuerdo con el rapero antes conocido como Kanye West por sus declaraciones ofensivas y antisemitas.
“Adidas no tolera el antisemitismo ni ningún otro tipo de discurso de odio", señaló la compañía en un comunicado el martes. “Las recientes declaraciones y acciones de Ye han sido inaceptables, llenas de odio y peligrosas, y violan los valores de diversidad e inclusión, respeto mutuo y equidad de la empresa”.
La decisión se produjo luego de que la empresa alemana de ropa deportiva enfrentó los pedidos de celebridades y otros en las redes sociales para cortar su relación con Ye. A principios de mes, la firma indicó que estaba revisando su lucrativo acuerdo de zapatillas con el rapero.
Adidas es la última empresa en desvincularse de Ye, quien también ha sido suspendido de Twitter e Instagram por publicaciones antisemitas que, según las plataformas, violaban sus políticas.
