Adidas rompe su acuerdo con Ye por declaraciones antisemitas

Adidas pone fin a su acuerdo con el rapero antes conocido como Kanye West por sus declaraciones ofensivas y antisemitas

Associated Press
martes 25 octubre 2022 12:01
ESP-CEL YE-ADIDAS
ESP-CEL YE-ADIDAS
(AP)

Adidas ha puesto fin a su acuerdo con el rapero antes conocido como Kanye West por sus declaraciones ofensivas y antisemitas.

“Adidas no tolera el antisemitismo ni ningún otro tipo de discurso de odio", señaló la compañía en un comunicado el martes. “Las recientes declaraciones y acciones de Ye han sido inaceptables, llenas de odio y peligrosas, y violan los valores de diversidad e inclusión, respeto mutuo y equidad de la empresa”.

La decisión se produjo luego de que la empresa alemana de ropa deportiva enfrentó los pedidos de celebridades y otros en las redes sociales para cortar su relación con Ye. A principios de mes, la firma indicó que estaba revisando su lucrativo acuerdo de zapatillas con el rapero.

Adidas es la última empresa en desvincularse de Ye, quien también ha sido suspendido de Twitter e Instagram por publicaciones antisemitas que, según las plataformas, violaban sus políticas.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in