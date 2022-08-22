777 muertes por inundaciones en Pakistán
Inundaciones causadas por lluvias monzónicas en Pakistán han matado a 777 personas los últimos dos meses
Inundaciones causadas por lluvias monzónicas en Pakistán han matado a 777 personas los últimos dos meses, informaron autoridades el lunes.
Al mismo tiempo, cuadrillas de rescate ayudadas por soldados corrían a evacuar a miles de personas varadas por los aguaceros.
Desde el 14 de junio las lluvias e inundaciones han afectado a 1,8 millones de personas y 317.678 de ellas siguen viviendo en albergues en distintas partes del país, según la Agencia de Manejo de Desastres. Añadió que de las 777 muertes, unas 300 fueron reportadas después del 1 de agosto.
Las autoridades están erigiendo más albergues en zonas remotas del sudoeste de Baluchistán, el sur de Sindh y el este de Punjab, las provincias más afectadas.
Las autoridades informaron que enviaron comida, carpas y otros productos esenciales a casi todas esas zonas.
Sin embargo, videos en las redes sociales parecen indicar que mucha gente allí sigue a la espera de ayuda humanitaria.
Las inundaciones han dañado unas 60.000 viviendas en todo Pakistán, además de dejar intransitables carreteras y puentes. Ello le ha dificultado el traslado a los cuerpos de rescate.
La temporada monzónica dura de julio hasta septiembre.
