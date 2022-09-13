Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

500 dignatarios extranjeros asistirán al funeral de la reina

Funcionarios británicos dicen que unos 500 dignatarios extranjeros asistirán al funeral de Estado de la reina Isabel II, pero que no se ha invitado a los gobernantes de Rusia, Bielorrusia y Myanmar

AP Noticias
martes 13 septiembre 2022 13:19
GBRETAÑA-REINA-FUNERAL INVITADOS
GBRETAÑA-REINA-FUNERAL INVITADOS
(AP)

Funcionarios británicos dicen que unos 500 dignatarios extranjeros asistirán al funeral de Estado de la reina Isabel II, pero que no se ha invitado a los gobernantes de Rusia, Bielorrusia y Myanmar.

El funeral el próximo lunes en la Abadía de Westminster en Londres será el mayor evento internacional realizado por Gran Bretaña en varias décadas, dijeron los funcionarios.

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden anunció que asistirá con su esposa, Jill Biden. Se espera la presencia de los jefes de gobierno de la mayoría de los países de la Mancomunidad de Naciones, entre ellos Australia, Nueva Zelanda y Canadá.

El francés Emmanuel Macron, el alemán Frank-Walter Steinmeier, el italiano Sergio Mattarella, el turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan y el brasileño Jair Bolsonaro, entre otros presidentes, también asistirán.

Entre los miembros de la realeza se espera al emperador Naruhito de Japón, el rey Felipe VI y la reina Letizia de España, así como los anteriores reyes Juan Carlos I y Sofía.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in