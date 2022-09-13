500 dignatarios extranjeros asistirán al funeral de la reina
Funcionarios británicos dicen que unos 500 dignatarios extranjeros asistirán al funeral de Estado de la reina Isabel II, pero que no se ha invitado a los gobernantes de Rusia, Bielorrusia y Myanmar
El funeral el próximo lunes en la Abadía de Westminster en Londres será el mayor evento internacional realizado por Gran Bretaña en varias décadas, dijeron los funcionarios.
El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden anunció que asistirá con su esposa, Jill Biden. Se espera la presencia de los jefes de gobierno de la mayoría de los países de la Mancomunidad de Naciones, entre ellos Australia, Nueva Zelanda y Canadá.
El francés Emmanuel Macron, el alemán Frank-Walter Steinmeier, el italiano Sergio Mattarella, el turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan y el brasileño Jair Bolsonaro, entre otros presidentes, también asistirán.
Entre los miembros de la realeza se espera al emperador Naruhito de Japón, el rey Felipe VI y la reina Letizia de España, así como los anteriores reyes Juan Carlos I y Sofía.
