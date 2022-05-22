27 heridos por accidente de autobús en Maryland
Veintisiete personas resultaron heridas cuando un autobús se estrelló en una carretera al norte de Baltimore
Veintisiete personas resultaron heridas el domingo cuando un autobús se estrelló en una carretera al norte de Baltimore, informaron autoridades.
Quince de los 27 heridos fueron llevados a hospitales, indicaron los bomberos.
El suceso ocurrió cerca de Kingsville, Maryland, poco antes de las 7 a.m., indicaron los bomberos en una nota de prensa. El vehículo, operado por la empresa megabus, llevaba 47 personas.
Ningún otro vehículo estuvo involucrado en el suceso, que es investigado por la Policía Estatal de Maryland, dijo el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Baltimore.
