Elon Musk finaliza el intento de comprar Twitter, citando problemas “múltiples”
Última hora
Elon Musk ha terminado su intento de comprar Twitter, citando múltiples problemas con el trato.
Los abogados de Musk acusaron a Twitter de haberlo engañado sobre la naturaleza de la empresa y el acuerdo.
En repetidas ocasiones ha dicho que los ejecutivos de Twitter han ocultado todo el alcance de los bots y las cuentas automatizadas en la plataforma. Twitter ha dicho que representan menos del 5 por ciento de sus usuarios activos.
