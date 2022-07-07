Explota gasoducto en las afueras de Houston
Última hora
Una tubería de gas natural explotó en un área rural a unas 40 millas de las afueras de Houston, según funcionarios del condado de Fort Bend.
Una imagen mostraba una enorme torre de llamas en espiral sobre un campo.
El agente del Precinto Uno de Fort Bend, Chad Norvell, tuiteó que no se reportaron heridos ni daños estructurales.
El fuego ya está apagado, según la oficina del alguacil.
Esta es una historia de última hora, más a seguir
