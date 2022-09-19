Jump to content

Alerta de tsunami tras sismo de 7,6 grados sacude centro de México

Otros dos grandes terremotos, uno en 1985 y otro en 1997, ocurrieron en México el 19 de septiembre.

Graig Graziosi
lunes 19 septiembre 2022 19:52
Un mapa que muestra el epicentro de un terremoto de magnitud 7,6 que sacudió a México el 19 de septiembre
Un fuerte terremoto ha golpeado el centro de México . No hay información sobre daños hasta el momento. Según el Servicio Geológico de EE. UU., se informa que el terremoto fue de magnitud 7,6. El USGS informó inicialmente que el sismo fue de 7,5.

Según el USGS, el centro del terremoto estuvo en el Océano Pacífico cerca de La Placita de Morelos, a unas 300 millas al noroeste de Acapulco.

El Sistema de Alerta de Tsunami de EE. UU. ha emitido una alerta que advierte que es posible un tsunami a lo largo de la costa de Michoacán , México.

Según el Centro de Alerta de Tsunami del Pacífico, las posibles olas de tsunami podrían ocurrir dentro de los 300 km del epicentro del terremoto. Señaló que a lo largo de la costa mexicana son posibles olas de entre 1 y 3 metros sobre el nivel de la marea.

El sismo ocurrió el mismo día en que México realiza su simulacro nacional de terremoto, que también conmemora el gran terremoto de 1985 que dejó miles de muertos en la Ciudad de México .

Otro terremoto azotó México el mismo día en Puebla en 2017, dejando 370 muertos.

El terremoto del lunes ocurrió solo media hora después de que concluyó el simulacro anual.

