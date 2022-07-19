Reportan explosión e incendio en presa Hoover en Nevada
Se ha informado de una explosión y un incendio en la presa Hoover en Nevada .
“El Departamento de Bomberos de Boulder City está en camino a una llamada de emergencia en la Presa Hoover. No hay más información disponible en este momento”, tuiteó la ciudad de Boulder a la 1:30 p. m. del martes.
Kristy Hairston tuiteó un video a la 1:11 p. m., diciendo que estaba "recorriendo la presa Hoover" cuando "escuchó una explosión".
“Dios mío, algo acaba de explotar”, se puede escuchar a un testigo decir en el video.
Las circunstancias de la explosión siguen sin estar claras. Más cerca de las 2 p. m. del martes, Boulder City tuiteó que “el incendio se extinguió antes de que el Departamento de Bomberos de Boulder City llegara a la escena”.
Otro video parece mostrar un incendio cerca de los generadores y turbinas.
The Independent se ha comunicado con la Oficina de Recuperación para hacer comentarios.
Más sigue...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.