Reportan explosión e incendio en presa Hoover en Nevada

Gustaf Kilander
martes 19 julio 2022 19:21
Se ha informado de una explosión y un incendio en la presa Hoover en Nevada .

“El Departamento de Bomberos de Boulder City está en camino a una llamada de emergencia en la Presa Hoover. No hay más información disponible en este momento”, tuiteó la ciudad de Boulder a la 1:30 p. m. del martes.

Kristy Hairston tuiteó un video a la 1:11 p. m., diciendo que estaba "recorriendo la presa Hoover" cuando "escuchó una explosión".

“Dios mío, algo acaba de explotar”, se puede escuchar a un testigo decir en el video.

Las circunstancias de la explosión siguen sin estar claras. Más cerca de las 2 p. m. del martes, Boulder City tuiteó que “el incendio se extinguió antes de que el Departamento de Bomberos de Boulder City llegara a la escena”.

Otro video parece mostrar un incendio cerca de los generadores y turbinas.

The Independent se ha comunicado con la Oficina de Recuperación para hacer comentarios.

Más sigue...

