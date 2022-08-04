¿Cuál es la fórmula para convertir grados Fahrenheit a Celsius?
Las diferentes escalas de medida estadounidenses y europeas pueden generar confusión.
La temperatura en Estados Unidos se mide en grados Fahrenheit, un sistema que lleva el nombre del físico polaco Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit (1686-1736), quien se mudó a los Países Bajos y se convirtió en uno de los pioneros de la edad de oro de la ciencia y la tecnología holandesas, lo que nos sólo la primera escala de temperatura estandarizada, pero también inventó el primer termómetro de mercurio en vidrio.
En otras partes del mundo, la medida se da en grados Celsius, nombrada en honor al astrónomo sueco Anders Celsius (1701-44), contemporáneo del primero. Su escala competidora midió la temperatura de acuerdo con su impacto en el agua, que se congela a 0°C y hierve a 100°C.
Para convertir de Fahrenheit a Celsius, simplemente reste 32 y multiplique por 0.5556 (o 5/9).
Ejemplo: (75F - 32) x 0.5556 = 23.6C
Para convertir de Celsius a Fahrenheit, simplemente multiplique por 1.8 (o 9/5) y sume 32.
Ejemplo: (50C x 1.8) + 32 = 122F
Aún más fácil, en realidad puede escribir la pregunta "¿Cómo se convierte Fahrenheit a Celsius?" en Google y el motor de búsqueda lo lleva inmediatamente a una práctica calculadora en ese mismo momento.
