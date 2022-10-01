Jump to content

Netflix UK: las películas y series que se van de la plataforma este octubre 2022

Míralos antes de que se vayan

Jacob Stolworthy
sábado 01 octubre 2022 19:22
Joker - Trailer
Las noches son cada vez más frías, por lo que es el momento perfecto para ver las películas que están a punto de ser eliminadas de Netflix.

Cada mes, una gran cantidad de títulos se eliminan del servicio sin que se haga gran revuelo sobre ello.

Esto explica por qué las cosas pueden desaparecer repentinamente de tu lista de películas y series por ver.

Entonces, para evitar sorpresas, aquí hay una lista de todo lo que se eliminará en octubre (incluida una de las primeras series originales del servicio).

Nota: The Independent compiló esta lista con la ayuda de What's on Netflix.

Películas

1 de octubre

About Last Night (2014)

Agyaat

The Amazing Spider-Man

Anatomy

Anjaan

Arthur Christmas

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

A Beautiful Mind

Body of Lies

Carlito’s Way

Cast Away

Tom Hanks en Cast Away

(Netflix)

Company of Heroes

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delhi 6

Dennis the Menace

Dev D

The Diesel

Due Date

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Enough

Fight Club

Fracture

Freedom Writers

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost Patrol

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Halloween (1978)

Jamie Lee Curtis en Halloween

(Compass International Pictures)

Halloween 2 (1981)

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Harishchandrachi Factory

The Haunting in Connecticut

Heat

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Hot Date

Hotel Transylvania 2

House at the End of the Street

I Love You

I’m Leaving Now

In Good Company

Jagga Jasoos

Jodhaa Akbar

Journey of an African Colony

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

Jumper

Kaminey

Khoobsurat

The King of Staten Island

Kisaan

Kismatt Konnection

Knight and Day

Knowing

Kung Fu Hustle

Kurbaán

Limitless

Lost & Found Music Studios

Love & Other Drugs

Love You to Death

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh

Marley & Me

Monster High: Freaky Fusión

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D'Movie

Mugamoodi

Muran

My Friend Pinto

Naan Sigappu Manithan

Nowhere to Run

Offspring

Pain & Gain

Pet Sematary (1989)

Phantom

Pizza

Race

Race 2

The Rite

Rocks

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

Sinister 2

Sniper: Legacy

Sommore: The Reign Continues

The Sparks Brothers

Tom Hanks en Saving Private Ryan

(Paramount Pictures)

Spider-Man

The Strangers

The Tax Collector

Thaandavam

Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru

The Town

The Treasure 2

26 Years

Udaan

Vantage Point

Vettai

Wake Up Sid

We Are Family

What’s Your Number

The Women (2008)

3 de octubre

Jackass presents: Bad Grandpa

4 de octubre

The Goldfinch

6 de octubre

Inheritance

Secuestrar

9 de octubre

Once Upon a Time in London

Nicole Kidman y Ansel Elgort en The Goldfinch

(Warner Bros Pictures/Amazon Studios)

10 de octubre

Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus”

11 de octubre

Joker

13 de octubre

The Eve

14 de octubre

Lawless

Top End Wedding

Joaquin Phoenix en Joker

(Warner Bros Pictures)

15 de octubre

Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo

Monk Comes Down the Mountain

The Others

Singapore

Spider-Man 3

Suspicious Partner

Ujala

Unfaithful

What Happens in Vegas

16 de octubre

Before 30

The Game Changers

18 de octubre

Verses of Love 2

19 de octubre

Wedding Unplanned

20 de octubre

Four Hours at the Capitol

Lockout

22 de octubre

Results

Tobey Maguire en Spider-Man 3

(Sony)

TV

1 de octubre

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High

Food Wars!

Pablo

2 de octubre

Banana

Desmond

White Teeth

9 de octubre

Fargo

14 de octubre

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

40 and Single

15 de octubre

Beautiful Gong Shim

Doctors

Don’t Dare to Dream

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

Rooftop Prince

Secret Garden

Yong Pal

You Are Beautiful

Las tres primeras temporadas de Fargo serán retiradas de Netflix

18 de octubre

Monkart

19 de octubre

The Girl Who Sees Scents

21 de octubre

You’re All Surrounded

23 de octubre

Doctor John

Dr. Romantic

Hot Stove League

VIP

24 de octubre

Hemlock Grove

26 de octubre

Pinocchio

