Napoli newcomer Kvaratskhelia stars in 5-2 win at Verona
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia podría hacer que el Napoli se olvide pronto de todos los jugadores que dejó partir durante el verano.
El extremo de 21 años, fichado del club georgiano Dínamo Batumi el mes pasado, aportó un gol y una asistencia para que el Napoli derrotase el lunes 5-2 a Hellas Verona en su estreno en la nueva temporada de la Serie A.
Napoli quedó tercero la pasada temporada pero el club del sur despertó interrogantes sobre su potencial tras la salida de varias figuras, como fue el caso del capitán Lorenzo Insigne, el goleador histórico Dries Mertens y el zaguero Kalidou Koulibaly.
Tomaron la iniciativa en la visita a Verona, pero el cuadro local pegó primero a los 29 minutos. El arquero de Napoli alcanzó a despejar un remate de Martin Hongla, pero Kevin Lasagna definió de volea en el tiro de esquina posterior.
Napoli lo igualó tres minutos después cuando Kvaratskhelia cabeceó al fondo de la red el centro del mexicano Hirving Lozano.
Le dieron la vuelta al marcador al filo del descanso, con un gol similar al primero de Verona. Tras un tiro de esquina, Victor Osimhen apareció para definri de volea hacia el segundo palo.
Trascendió que hinchas de Verona hicieron cánticos racistas hacia Osimhen, de raza negra. El delantero nigeriano respondió pretendiendo que lloraba.
Thomas Henry empató para Verona inmediatamente tras la reanudación, pero Napoli pasó a dominar absolutamente.
Restablecieron su ventaja a los 55th cuando Kvaratskhelia filtró un exquisoto pase para el gol de Piotr Zielinski.
Stanislav Lobotka y Matteo Politano sentenciaron el resultado.
