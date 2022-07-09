Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manifestantes en Sri Lanka allanan residencia del presidente

Manifestantes que reclamaban la renuncia del presidente de Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, se abren paso hasta su residencia oficial

AP Noticias
sábado 09 julio 2022 09:29
SRI LANKA-PROTESTAS
SRI LANKA-PROTESTAS
(AP)

Manifestantes que reclamaban la renuncia del presidente de Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, se abrieron paso el sábado hasta su residencia oficial, según una televisora local. Miles de personas tomaron las calles en la capital en protesta por la peor crisis económica del país en la memoria reciente.

No estaba claro si Rajapaksa se encontraba en su residencia de Colombo, pero imágenes grabadas por celulares y difundidas en internet mostraban una multitud en la casa fortificada y en los terrenos exteriores.

La policía había lanzado gas lacrimógeno a los inconformes que rodeaban la residencia oficial cuando avanzaban hacia la principal. Finalmente los manifestantes derribaron las barricadas y entraron en la casa.

Los manifestantes culpan a Rajapaksa de las dificultades económicas y llevan tres meses acampados en la entrada de su oficina.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in